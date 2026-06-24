U.S. Dollar Surges Amid Rate Hike Speculation

The U.S. dollar hit a 13-month high against major currencies due to investor anticipation of Federal Reserve rate hikes and volatility in tech stocks. Economic robustness suggests a high likelihood of upcoming rate hikes, boosting dollar demand. The euro, pound, and yen decline amidst shifting market expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Dollar Extended Gains To Reach A Month High Against A Basket Of Major Currencies On Wednesday | Updated: 24-06-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 17:22 IST
U.S. Dollar Surges Amid Rate Hike Speculation
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In recent trading, the U.S. dollar soared to a 13-month peak against a spectrum of major foreign currencies. This surge reflects growing speculation about imminent interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, a move fueled by a strong economic environment.

Investors are increasingly opting for the dollar as a safe haven amid widespread volatility in technology stocks. The dollar index, which quantifies the U.S. currency against a coalition of global counterparts, climbed to 101.71, marking its strongest level since May the previous year.

Meanwhile, the euro dipped to a new low as the dollar strengthened, declining by 0.35%. Similarly, the British pound and the Japanese yen struggled, the latter facing its weakest position since 1986. Discussions surrounding interest rates continue to shape market dynamics globally.

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