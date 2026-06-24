Wall Street Wavers in Wake of Technology Recovery

Wall Street's main indexes showed minor changes as technology stocks steadied following a recent sell-off. The Dow Jones dipped slightly, while the S&P 500 saw a modest rise, and the Nasdaq Composite experienced a minor decline. Investors are closely watching Micron's upcoming earnings report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wall Streets Main Indexes Were Muted On Wednesday | Updated: 24-06-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 19:04 IST
Wall Street Wavers in Wake of Technology Recovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street displayed a subdued opening Wednesday as technology stocks began to stabilize after experiencing a sharp sell-off earlier this week. Trading activity comes ahead of Micron's earnings report, which investors are eagerly anticipating for insights into the sector's performance.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped slightly by 6.1 points, or 0.01%, marking an open at 51,660.75. In contrast, the S&P 500 witnessed a slight uptick, gaining 5.4 points to open at 7,370.88.

At the same time, the Nasdaq Composite reported a minor decrease of 8.4 points, or 0.03%, opening at 25,578.624. The market's mixed dynamics reflect cautious sentiment as traders assess the latest economic indicators and technology sector trends.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026