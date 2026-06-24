Bulgaria's Fiscal Ambitions: Aiming for Deficit Reduction

Bulgaria Plans To Curb The Budget Deficit To In

Bulgaria is set to implement strategies to decrease its budget deficit to 5.7% by 2026. Finance Minister Galab Donev expressed the goal of reaching a 3% deficit target by 2028 during a recent statement on Wednesday.

The nation finds itself under scrutiny as the European Commission has recently suggested the initiation of disciplinary measures. Bulgaria's current budget deficit has exceeded the constraints established by EU regulations.

This fiscal maneuvering is seen as an effort to align with European standards while addressing economic challenges within the country.