Bulgaria's Fiscal Ambitions: Aiming for Deficit Reduction

Bulgaria aims to reduce its budget deficit to 5.7% by 2026 and further targets a 3% deficit by 2028. This comes after the European Commission proposed disciplinary action against Bulgaria for exceeding EU budget deficit limits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulgaria Plans To Curb The Budget Deficit To In | Updated: 24-06-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 18:59 IST
Bulgaria's Fiscal Ambitions: Aiming for Deficit Reduction
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Bulgaria is set to implement strategies to decrease its budget deficit to 5.7% by 2026. Finance Minister Galab Donev expressed the goal of reaching a 3% deficit target by 2028 during a recent statement on Wednesday.

The nation finds itself under scrutiny as the European Commission has recently suggested the initiation of disciplinary measures. Bulgaria's current budget deficit has exceeded the constraints established by EU regulations.

This fiscal maneuvering is seen as an effort to align with European standards while addressing economic challenges within the country.

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