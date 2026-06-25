EU's Financial Lifeline: A €90 Billion Commitment to Ukraine

The European Union Will Transfer The First Tranche Of Its Promised Billion Billion Loan To Ukraine On Thursday

The European Union is implementing the initial stage of its significant financial aid package to Ukraine, as confirmed by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. On Thursday, the first €3.2 billion portion of the pledged €90 billion loan will be transferred to Ukraine.

Speaking at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdansk, Poland, von der Leyen also highlighted a new initiative: an investment fund for Ukraine's reconstruction. This venture, with backing from the EU, France, Germany, and Poland, is poised to unlock approximately €500 million within this year.

The strategic financial support underscores the EU's commitment to Ukraine amidst ongoing challenges, promising significant economic and infrastructure advancements in the region. With favorable exchange rates, the assistance package represents a pivotal step in Ukraine's recovery journey.