Migration Surge Fuels Economic Growth in Wealthy Nations

Wealthy Nations With The Highest Rate Of Immigration Over The Past Years Reaped A Large Economic Benefit And Many Could Still Absorb More Workers

Research showing the economic benefits of high immigration rates in wealthy countries will be presented at an upcoming European Central Bank conference. These findings suggest these nations have significantly reaped benefits from immigration, despite ongoing political tensions fueled by anti-immigrant movements.

The study, which examines data from several OECD countries, reveals that immigration has contributed to noticeable increases in growth and productivity. This effect is mostly attributed to the highly skilled nature of many immigrants. Labor productivity has notably increased during periods of high immigration, according to the research led by University of California, Davis professor Giovanni Peri.

The paper outlines how an increase of immigrants equivalent to 1% of the population correlates with a GDP per worker growth of 1.2% within five years. This highlights the potential for further immigration in bolstering economic growth, particularly in regions like the EU where native population growth has been negative.