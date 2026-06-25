Migration Surge Fuels Economic Growth in Wealthy Nations

Wealthy nations with high immigration rates have experienced notable economic benefits, as highlighted by research to be presented at a European Central Bank conference. The study, analyzing OECD countries, found immigration boosts labor productivity and GDP growth. Despite political tensions, many countries could still absorb more immigrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wealthy Nations With The Highest Rate Of Immigration Over The Past Years Reaped A Large Economic Benefit And Many Could Still Absorb More Workers | Updated: 25-06-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 16:47 IST
Migration Surge Fuels Economic Growth in Wealthy Nations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Research showing the economic benefits of high immigration rates in wealthy countries will be presented at an upcoming European Central Bank conference. These findings suggest these nations have significantly reaped benefits from immigration, despite ongoing political tensions fueled by anti-immigrant movements.

The study, which examines data from several OECD countries, reveals that immigration has contributed to noticeable increases in growth and productivity. This effect is mostly attributed to the highly skilled nature of many immigrants. Labor productivity has notably increased during periods of high immigration, according to the research led by University of California, Davis professor Giovanni Peri.

The paper outlines how an increase of immigrants equivalent to 1% of the population correlates with a GDP per worker growth of 1.2% within five years. This highlights the potential for further immigration in bolstering economic growth, particularly in regions like the EU where native population growth has been negative.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
3
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
4
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Study Highlights How Smart Waste Infrastructure Can Drive Green Growth in Uzbekistan

How AI Can Modernize Vocational Education and Close Emerging Skills Gaps, OECD Finds

Expanding Childcare Is Not Enough: OECD Calls for Quality and Workforce Investment

From Productivity Boom to Job Shifts: How AI Could Transform Poland by 2035

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026