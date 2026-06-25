Strait of Hormuz: Navigating Economic Uncertainty Post-U.S.-Iran Pact

The International Monetary Fund Said On Thursday That It Has Seen Energy And Commodity Prices Fall Since The Usiran Agreement To Halt Hostilities And Reopen The Strait Of Hormuz

The International Monetary Fund announced Thursday that energy and commodity prices have decreased since the U.S.-Iran agreement to cease hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Spokesperson Julie Kozack clarified that while changes are evident, it will take time for complete normalization.

The forthcoming July 8 update of the IMF's World Economic Outlook may adjust the Fund's previous growth scenarios, which were contingent on the outcomes of the Iran conflict. As of May, the Strait's closure had pushed benchmark oil prices above $100 per barrel, impacting global forecasts.

Initially, the IMF had predicted a 'reference forecast' that foresaw a quick resolution to the conflict. However, with recent developments, the alternative 'adverse scenario,' forecasting 2.5% global growth for 2025, may now be more likely.