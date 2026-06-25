Doncasters' Skyrocketing Debut: A Boost for Aerospace and Defense IPOs

Doncasters Shares Leapt In Their New York Stock Exchange Debut On Thursday

Doncasters experienced a remarkable debut on the New York Stock Exchange as its shares surged 33.3%, reflecting strong investor interest. The UK-based aerospace and defense company’s stock opened at $44 each, significantly above the offer price of $33.

This success follows Doncasters’ impressive $919.3 million IPO, where 27.9 million shares were sold, even exceeding the anticipated price range of $28 to $32. This indicates a robust market appetite for aerospace and defense investments, amid geopolitical tensions escalating defense spending.

Industry observers note that the sector has witnessed a flurry of listings. Earlier this year, Arxis, another industry player, saw its shares jump nearly 36% on its Nasdaq debut, underscoring the positive momentum in defense-related public offerings.