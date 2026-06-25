Market Jitters: Tech Giants Slip Amid Rate Hike Concerns
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced declines as tech giants like Apple and Nvidia faced setbacks amidst concerns over hyperscaler spending and possible interest rate hikes. Meanwhile, strong performance by semiconductor companies such as Micron and Qualcomm provided some market optimism despite overall economic data assessments.
The stock market faced a downturn as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reported losses, largely driven by declines in major technology stocks such as Apple and Nvidia. Consumer insight into hyperscalers' spending and expectations for rising interest rates contributed to this tech sector decline.
Despite solid forecasts from semiconductor giants like Micron and Qualcomm, which experienced shares boasting notable gains, the tech industry as a whole suffered due to broader economic uncertainties, including potential rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
Additionally, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index demonstrated resilience with a modest increase. Meanwhile, overall economic indicators painted a mixed picture, with a positive GDP growth rate but continued market volatility driven by inflation concerns.