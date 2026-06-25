Market Jitters: Tech Giants Slip Amid Rate Hike Concerns

The Sp And The Nasdaq Dropped On Thursday As Declines In Big Technology Names Weighed Despite Strong Forecasts From Micron And Qualcomm Aiding Semiconductor Shares

The stock market faced a downturn as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reported losses, largely driven by declines in major technology stocks such as Apple and Nvidia. Consumer insight into hyperscalers' spending and expectations for rising interest rates contributed to this tech sector decline.

Despite solid forecasts from semiconductor giants like Micron and Qualcomm, which experienced shares boasting notable gains, the tech industry as a whole suffered due to broader economic uncertainties, including potential rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Additionally, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index demonstrated resilience with a modest increase. Meanwhile, overall economic indicators painted a mixed picture, with a positive GDP growth rate but continued market volatility driven by inflation concerns.