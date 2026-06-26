Health Headlines: Billion-Dollar Deals, Outbreaks, and Legal Victories
The current health news includes significant billion-dollar collaborations, such as Antares Therapeutics with Novartis, and H.B. Fuller's acquisition of Advanced Medical Solutions. The Ebola outbreak's budget needs have surged, while the U.S. Supreme Court offers Bayer a legal reprieve on Roundup lawsuits. Prosus invests heavily in French health tech startup Alan.
This week's health news is marked by significant collaborative efforts and legal victories. Antares Therapeutics has secured a $1.9 billion potential deal with Novartis to develop cancer therapies aimed at challenging targets. Meanwhile, Bayer celebrated a major legal win as the U.S. Supreme Court substantially reduced lawsuits related to its Roundup weedkiller.
Ebola continues to pose a formidable threat, with the Africa CDC estimating $1.4 billion in funding needs, tripling initial estimates. Concurrently, the U.S. is bolstering its FDA workforce and tackling influenza outbreaks, marking a crucial time for public health strategy.
In the business health sector, H.B. Fuller has agreed to acquire the UK's Advanced Medical Solutions Group for $942 million, and Dutch company Prosus has invested $460 million in the French health tech firm Alan, valuing it at $6.3 billion and highlighting the robust activity in health-oriented investments.