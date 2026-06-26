Health Headlines: Billion-Dollar Deals, Outbreaks, and Legal Victories

The current health news includes significant billion-dollar collaborations, such as Antares Therapeutics with Novartis, and H.B. Fuller's acquisition of Advanced Medical Solutions. The Ebola outbreak's budget needs have surged, while the U.S. Supreme Court offers Bayer a legal reprieve on Roundup lawsuits. Prosus invests heavily in French health tech startup Alan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Health News Briefs Antares Therapeutics Signs Potential Billion Cancer Drug Deal With Novartis Antares Therapeutics Said On Wednesday It Entered A Collaboration With Novartis That Could Be Worth Up To About Billion | Updated: 26-06-2026 02:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 02:25 IST
Health Headlines: Billion-Dollar Deals, Outbreaks, and Legal Victories
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This week's health news is marked by significant collaborative efforts and legal victories. Antares Therapeutics has secured a $1.9 billion potential deal with Novartis to develop cancer therapies aimed at challenging targets. Meanwhile, Bayer celebrated a major legal win as the U.S. Supreme Court substantially reduced lawsuits related to its Roundup weedkiller.

Ebola continues to pose a formidable threat, with the Africa CDC estimating $1.4 billion in funding needs, tripling initial estimates. Concurrently, the U.S. is bolstering its FDA workforce and tackling influenza outbreaks, marking a crucial time for public health strategy.

In the business health sector, H.B. Fuller has agreed to acquire the UK's Advanced Medical Solutions Group for $942 million, and Dutch company Prosus has invested $460 million in the French health tech firm Alan, valuing it at $6.3 billion and highlighting the robust activity in health-oriented investments.

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