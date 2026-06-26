Equity Fund Flows Dive Amid Tech Debt Concerns

Global equity fund inflows diminished drastically to $7.51 billion, as concerns over tech sector debt and Federal Reserve stances affected investor sentiment. While European and Asian funds saw reduced inflows, U.S. funds faced outflows. In contrast, bond funds continued their inflow streak, yet money market funds faced significant withdrawals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Global Equity Fund Inflows Slowed Sharply In The Week To June | Updated: 26-06-2026 14:06 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 14:06 IST
Equity Fund Flows Dive Amid Tech Debt Concerns
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Global equity fund inflows experienced a significant slump, totaling $7.51 billion in the week ending June 24. This downturn is attributed to rising anxiety over debt-driven technology spending and a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, which dampened investor confidence.

European and Asian equity funds still attracted some investments, though at reduced levels, while U.S. equity funds suffered outflows. The technology sector saw considerable net outflows of $17.83 billion, signaling investor trepidation about borrowing in the tech industry.

In contrast, bond funds had steady gains, marking a 12th consecutive week of net inflows. Yet, the money market sector wasn't immune to volatility, witnessing the largest withdrawal since April 15.

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