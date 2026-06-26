Equity Fund Flows Dive Amid Tech Debt Concerns

Global Equity Fund Inflows Slowed Sharply In The Week To June

Global equity fund inflows experienced a significant slump, totaling $7.51 billion in the week ending June 24. This downturn is attributed to rising anxiety over debt-driven technology spending and a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, which dampened investor confidence.

European and Asian equity funds still attracted some investments, though at reduced levels, while U.S. equity funds suffered outflows. The technology sector saw considerable net outflows of $17.83 billion, signaling investor trepidation about borrowing in the tech industry.

In contrast, bond funds had steady gains, marking a 12th consecutive week of net inflows. Yet, the money market sector wasn't immune to volatility, witnessing the largest withdrawal since April 15.