New Zealand Dominates Day Three Against England at Trent Bridge

New Zealand strengthened their position in the third test against England at Trent Bridge. Leading by 204 at the close, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell's partnership was key. England struggled against New Zealand's bowlers, faltering to 354 all out after resuming on 223-2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Close Of Play Report Nottingham | Updated: 27-06-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 23:35 IST
New Zealand Dominates Day Three Against England at Trent Bridge
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NOTTINGHAM, England, June 27 - Day three of the series-deciding third test at Trent Bridge saw New Zealand assert dominance over England, positioning themselves strongly for victory.

After leading by 84 runs in the first innings, New Zealand extended their advantage to 204 by the close, reaching 120-3. Rachin Ravindra's unbeaten 60 and a resilient partnership with Daryl Mitchell were crucial.

England's batting collapse from 223-2 to 354 all out reflected struggles against a bolstered New Zealand attack led by Nathan Smith, who claimed four wickets. The day belonged to New Zealand, as England faced potential further test defeats.

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