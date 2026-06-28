Rugby Roster Revamp: France Bolsters Squad with Top Players

France has added nine players from Toulouse and Montpellier to their squad for the Nations Championship, including captain Antoine Dupont. These players won't participate in the first test against New Zealand. The squad will face New Zealand, Australia, and Japan in their opening fixtures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | France Have Added Nine Players To Their Squad For The Nations Championship | Updated: 28-06-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 20:33 IST
Rugby Roster Revamp: France Bolsters Squad with Top Players
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The French rugby team has strengthened its ranks by adding nine players from Toulouse and Montpellier for the upcoming Nations Championship.

While these players, including captain Antoine Dupont, will not be available for the initial test against New Zealand, they promise to fortify France's upcoming matches.

As the team prepares to face New Zealand, Australia, and Japan, significant fixtures are lined up for the tournament's opening stage.

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