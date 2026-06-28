Rugby Roster Revamp: France Bolsters Squad with Top Players

France Have Added Nine Players To Their Squad For The Nations Championship

The French rugby team has strengthened its ranks by adding nine players from Toulouse and Montpellier for the upcoming Nations Championship.

While these players, including captain Antoine Dupont, will not be available for the initial test against New Zealand, they promise to fortify France's upcoming matches.

As the team prepares to face New Zealand, Australia, and Japan, significant fixtures are lined up for the tournament's opening stage.