Tragedy Strikes: Plane Crash Claims Eleven Lives in Tomblaine

A small plane crash in Tomblaine, France, resulted in the deaths of eleven people including five students and five instructors from a parachutist school. The crash occurred near a shopping center in a densely populated area. The French interior minister is en route to the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Eleven People Were Killed When A Small Plane Crashed In The Northeastern French Town Of Tomblaine On Sunday | Updated: 28-06-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 18:12 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Plane Crash Claims Eleven Lives in Tomblaine
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A small aircraft crash in the northeastern French town of Tomblaine on Sunday led to eleven fatalities, according to the local prefecture.

All onboard, including five students and five instructors from a parachutist school, perished in the accident. French Interior Minister is traveling to the scene, the ministry stated.

Regional prefect Yves Seguy told BFM the plane seemed to suffer damage before its vertical descent. The crash, occurring near a shopping center in a densely populated area, could have resulted in further casualties, he noted.

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