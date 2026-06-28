Tragedy Strikes: Plane Crash Claims Eleven Lives in Tomblaine

Eleven People Were Killed When A Small Plane Crashed In The Northeastern French Town Of Tomblaine On Sunday

A small aircraft crash in the northeastern French town of Tomblaine on Sunday led to eleven fatalities, according to the local prefecture.

All onboard, including five students and five instructors from a parachutist school, perished in the accident. French Interior Minister is traveling to the scene, the ministry stated.

Regional prefect Yves Seguy told BFM the plane seemed to suffer damage before its vertical descent. The crash, occurring near a shopping center in a densely populated area, could have resulted in further casualties, he noted.