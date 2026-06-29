Dollar Gains Momentum Amidst Global Economic Shifts

The U.S. dollar is poised for its largest monthly gain in a year, fueled by increasing prospects of rate hikes and optimism about the U.S. economy. Tensions with Iran and global currency fluctuations contribute to investor caution, while the ECB Forum and U.S. jobs data remain in focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Dollar Was Headed For Its Biggest Monthly Gain In Nearly A Year On Monday | Updated: 29-06-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 14:24 IST
Dollar Gains Momentum Amidst Global Economic Shifts
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The U.S. dollar prepared for its most substantial monthly surge in nearly a year on Monday, bolstered by rising expectations of interest rate hikes and a positive outlook on the U.S. economy. As investors monitored Gulf region tensions before a critical jobs report later this week, currency markets experienced volatility.

After a weekend of retaliatory actions, the U.S. and Iran reached an agreement to meet in Qatar, resulting in investor wariness and an uptick in oil prices. Meanwhile, the euro recorded a slight rise against the dollar after hitting a 13-month low, indicating a 2.4% monthly decrease.

The dollar index stabilized near its recent 13-month high, with the U.S. currency outperforming major counterparts, particularly Scandinavian and Antipodean currencies. Inflationary pressures and remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh have altered rate cut predictions this year, with U.S. equity market growth driven by AI investing further boosting capital influx.

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