Middle East Oil and LNG Exports Forge On Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

Middle East producers persist with oil and LNG shipments despite rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. Recent U.S.-Iran hostilities, including ship attacks, strained their interim peace agreement. Still, oil loadings continue from key terminals, impacting global oil prices, while LNG exports proceed from Qatar and UAE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Middle East Producers Are Pushing Ahead With Loading Oil And Liquefied Natural Gas Despite Fresh Ship Attacks In The Strait Of Hormuz And Renewed Strikes Between The Us And Iran In Recent Days | Updated: 29-06-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 12:43 IST
Middle East Oil and LNG Exports Forge On Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

Middle East energy producers continue with oil and liquefied natural gas shipments even as tensions escalate in the Strait of Hormuz. Recent attacks have strained the U.S.-Iran peace agreement, leading to a temporary halt in hostilities, reports indicate.

Despite the turmoil, oil cargo operations are active. Notably, a Very Large Crude Carrier was spotted loading at Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura terminal after an earlier tragic helicopter crash. Other supertankers continue their journeys, navigating potential risks by 'going dark' in the Gulf.

Iran accelerates its oil loadings under U.S. sanction waivers, influencing global oil prices. Concurrently, LNG exports remain robust from Qatar and the UAE, underscoring the strategic significance of the region's energy exports.

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