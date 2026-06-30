NZ to Make Child-Safe Standards Mandatory for New Corded Blinds

The New Zealand Government is introducing mandatory safety standards for new corded window blinds and curtains to help prevent young children from becoming trapped in blind cords, following a series of heartbreaking incidents that claimed eight young lives since 2008.

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Cameron Brewer said the change is designed to make homes safer by ensuring all newly sold corded window coverings meet internationally recognised safety requirements. The decision follows recommendations made by coroners between 2021 and 2026, calling for stronger protections after several child fatalities linked to blind cords.

International safety standards to become compulsory

Under the new rules, all new corded blinds sold in New Zealand will have to comply with recognised safety standards already used in Australia, Canada, Europe and the United States. These standards reduce the risk of strangulation by requiring safer product designs, including shorter cords, clear warning labels and safety devices that allow cords to be secured well out of a child's reach.

The Government said many ready-made corded blinds already available through major retailers meet these requirements, meaning the new regulations will mainly affect products that currently fall below accepted safety levels. This approach is expected to improve child safety while limiting extra costs for businesses that already follow recognised standards.

Parents urged to check existing window coverings

The mandatory standards will only apply to new products, meaning existing corded blinds in homes will not be covered by the new regulations. The Government is encouraging parents and caregivers to inspect their current window coverings and take simple steps to keep loose cords away from children or replace older products where needed.

Brewer said every child's safety matters and families deserve confidence that everyday household items do not pose hidden dangers. He encouraged people to visit MBIE's Product Safety website for practical guidance on making existing corded blinds safer, adding that no family should experience the loss of a child because of a preventable household hazard.