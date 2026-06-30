NZ Boosts Support for Pacific Tuna Industry and Fisheries

New Zealand is increasing its support for Pacific fisheries with new funding aimed at improving tuna industry returns, strengthening regional fisheries management and helping Pacific nations gain greater value from one of their most important natural resources.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones announced the funding during the 25th Forum Fisheries Committee Ministerial Meeting in Wellington. The additional investment will support the Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA), helping member countries combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing while building stronger fisheries management across the Pacific.

More value from every tonne of tuna

The Pacific supplies more than half of the world's traded tuna, yet many island nations receive only a limited share of the economic value created from the fish caught in their waters. The Government said the new funding is designed to help change that by supporting the Pacific Islands Tuna Ventures Programme (PITVP), which focuses on creating higher-value products from tuna and expanding local processing opportunities.

The programme has already produced encouraging results by turning tuna by-products that were previously discarded into pet food, fertiliser and premium food products. New Zealand will continue providing funding, scientific expertise, technical support and fisheries management knowledge to help businesses develop similar innovations that generate more income for fishers, processors and coastal communities.

Wellington hosts major regional fisheries gathering

Pacific fisheries ministers are meeting in Wellington this week for the annual Forum Fisheries Committee Ministerial Meeting and the Regional Fisheries Ministerial Meeting, marking the first time New Zealand has hosted the gatherings in 18 years. Shane Jones, who is chairing the meeting, said the event highlights the importance of regional cooperation in managing highly migratory tuna stocks that cross national boundaries.

The Government said healthy fisheries remain essential for the economies and food security of many Pacific nations. By supporting the Forum Fisheries Agency and encouraging innovation across the tuna sector, New Zealand hopes to strengthen sustainable fisheries while helping Pacific communities capture greater economic benefits from one of the region's most valuable marine resources.