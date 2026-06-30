Fire Erupts at Haldia Petrochemicals Pipeline, Injuries Reported

A fire erupted at Haldia Petrochemicals Limited's pipeline in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, inflicting injuries on several individuals, according to the company's statement on Tuesday. The petrochemical giant has acknowledged the incident at its Haldia facility and is offering full cooperation to the authorities.

The company expressed concern for those affected and noted the fire might have started near an unauthorized naphtha theft point. The investigation into the cause is ongoing, and attributing responsibility at this stage would be premature, the statement added. Investigative coordination with relevant authorities is underway.

Compounding the crisis, South Eastern Railway has suspended train operations between Haldia and Durgachak owing to a gas pipe burst near Silpa Pravesh Gate. The 38052 Haldia-Howrah Local train was canceled on June 30, while the 38051 Howrah-Haldia Local was terminated early at Durgachak. Similarly, the 38054 Haldia-Panskura Local had to commence from Durgachak. (ANI)