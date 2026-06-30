Six More Regions to Get Mental Health Crisis Response Teams

The New Zealand Government has announced six more locations that will receive dedicated mental health co-response teams, continuing a nationwide expansion designed to ensure people experiencing mental distress receive specialist care when they call for emergency help.

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey confirmed that Northland, Lakes, Hawke's Bay, MidCentral, Whanganui and Nelson Marlborough will be the next districts to introduce the teams. The announcement follows earlier rollouts in Auckland, Counties Manukau, Bay of Plenty and Canterbury, where the first teams are already beginning to show encouraging results.

Rural communities to benefit from tailored services

The expansion is funded through Budget 2025, which provides for ten new co-response teams and increases the national total from five to fifteen. The teams bring together health professionals and police to respond jointly to mental health emergencies, helping ensure people receive appropriate care instead of entering the criminal justice system during a mental health crisis.

Many of the newly selected districts include large rural communities, where access to mental health services can be more difficult because of longer travel distances and fewer specialist resources. The Government said each team will be developed to suit local needs, with Health New Zealand and Police working alongside communities to shape how the service operates in each region.

Expansion targets areas with the greatest need

The six new locations were selected using data on emergency department presentations, mental health crisis contacts, engagement with specialist mental health services and suicide statistics. The Government said the goal is to direct additional support to communities where it can have the greatest impact while making access to mental health care more consistent across the country.

Doocey said no one seeking help for a loved one in mental distress should receive a criminal justice response when clinical support is needed. He said expanding co-response teams will provide faster access to appropriate care, reduce unnecessary visits to emergency departments and police stations, and strengthen wraparound support for people experiencing mental health crises.