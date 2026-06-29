Spain's Robust Economic Uplift: A New Era of Growth Defies Euro Zone Trends

Spain unveiled a promising economic outlook on Monday, forecasting stronger growth and lower unemployment for the coming years, bucking the stagnation seen in the wider euro zone. Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo announced the optimistic projections, highlighting expectations for a 2.6% GDP increase this year.

The government aims to submit the 2027 state budget with these new forecasts, despite previous challenges in rolling out fresh budgets due to a divided parliament. The country anticipates its deficit will shrink to 2.1% this year, with employment reaching a 22-year high by 2029.

Inflation remains a key concern, as the National Statistics Institute reported stable inflation despite ongoing external disturbances. The government's energy subsidy measures, part of a €5 billion package, have been extended to mitigate these effects but gradual phasing out is anticipated as conditions improve.