Airlines Adjust Routes Amid Middle East Tensions

Amid increasing diplomatic efforts, airlines are reassessing their Middle East routes. Some carriers, like Greece's Aegean Airlines, have resumed specific routes while others continue their suspension amid US and Israeli conflicts with Iran. Many carriers are cautious, maintaining suspensions on several routes to ensure passenger safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Some Airlines Are Restoring Flights To Parts Of The Middle East As Diplomatic Efforts To End The Conflict That Followed Us And Israeli Strikes On Iran Gather Pace | Updated: 29-06-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 19:58 IST
Airlines Adjust Routes Amid Middle East Tensions
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Global airlines are cautiously altering their routes due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. While diplomatic negotiations gain momentum, carriers face a complex decision-making process regarding the resumption or suspension of key routes.

Greece's Aegean Airlines has taken steps to resume flights from Thessaloniki to Tel Aviv as of June 28. However, flights to destinations like Dubai and Baghdad remain on hold.

Carrier decisions reflect caution; a mix of resumed and maintained suspensions indicates the industry's navigation through safety and operational challenges in this volatile region.

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