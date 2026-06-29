France and Oman Join Forces for Middle East Peace

France And Oman Are Working Together To Deescalate Tensions In The Middle East And Will Cooperate With Their Partners On Clearing Mines From The Strait Of Hormuz

France and Oman are actively seeking to de-escalate the ongoing tensions in the Middle East region. The two nations have announced their intention to collaborate with international partners to clear mines from the Strait of Hormuz.

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the importance of securing maritime routes and ensuring free and unconditional passage through the crucial waterway. This will be a significant step toward stability in the region, he stated.

Macron made these remarks following a meeting in Paris with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al at the Elysee Palace, highlighting the commitment of both countries toward peace and cooperation.