India's Squad Announced for 2026 Asian Games: Defending Champs Ready to Shine

The Indian Women's cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, is set to defend their title at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. Key players include Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. Meanwhile, Australia defeated India in the Women's T20 World Cup semifinals, marking a challenging season for the Indian team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 10:02 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 10:02 IST
India's Squad Announced for 2026 Asian Games: Defending Champs Ready to Shine
India women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo: X/@BCCIWomen). Image Credit: ANI

The Women's Selection Committee has announced India's cricket squad for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, slated for September. The Indian women's team, under captain Harmanpreet Kaur, enters as defending champions following their gold win at the previous Games in Hangzhou, China.

Smriti Mandhana has been appointed vice-captain. The squad features a mix of seasoned pros and promising youngsters, including Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, and wicketkeepers Richa Ghosh and G. Kamalini. The bowling lineup is headlined by Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, and Arundhati Reddy, with Shreyanka Patil added pending a fitness nod.

In other news, Australia Women's team ousted India from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup semifinals at Lord's. Chasing a historic 171, Australia clinched victory by reaching 172/4 in the 19th over, propelled by Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner's unbeaten fifties. Earlier, India's 170/4, spotlighted by Harmanpreet Kaur's dynamic 56, fell short.

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