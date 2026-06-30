Cook Accuses IPL Cricketer Shashank Singh of Assault, Demands Justice

In a startling allegation, domestic cook Vipendra Singh Tomar has accused IPL cricketer Shashank Singh, his father Shailesh Singh, and their driver of assault. Tomar claims he was beaten, intimidated, and wrongfully confined after refusing to continue working for the family in an allegedly abusive environment.

Tomar, who started working at the Singh's residence in Bhopal on June 25, contended that Shailesh Singh, a retired IPS officer, and his son Shashank subjected him to verbal and physical abuse when he attempted to quit. They allegedly confiscated his phone to prevent him from leaving or contacting anyone for help.

Despite initial police reluctance, an FIR was registered against the accused following Tomar's medical examination, which confirmed his injuries. Police have charged the suspects under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigations are underway. The incident has raised serious concerns about the treatment of domestic workers.