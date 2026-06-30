Tragedy in Indonesia: Scaling Back Village Cooperative Program Training

Indonesia Has Scaled Back Its Basic Military Training For Prospective Managers Of President Prabowo Subiantos Village Cooperative Programme

Indonesia has announced a reduction in its basic military training program intended for the village cooperative initiative led by President Prabowo Subianto. The adjustment comes in response to the unfortunate deaths of five participants within the initial two weeks of the program’s scheduled 45-day period.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Defence communicated on Tuesday the decision to downscale the training regimen, highlighting the need to reassess safety measures and program objectives.

The village cooperative programme aims to empower local managers but has raised concerns over the strenuous demands placed on participants, leading to the recent fatalities.