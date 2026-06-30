Morocco Triumphs over Netherlands in Dramatic Penalty Shootout

In a nail-biting showdown at the FIFA World Cup 2026, Morocco emerged victorious against the Netherlands in a dramatic penalty shootout. The match, held on Monday, saw the teams locked at 1-1 after regulation and extra time before Morocco clinched the win with a 3-2 penalty score.

The game witnessed significant emotional moments, most notably when Cody Gakpo scored for the Netherlands in the 72nd minute. The goal was deeply personal for Gakpo, who recently announced with his partner, Noa van der Bij, the loss of their unborn child. However, in the dying moments of the match, Morocco's Issa Diop equalized with a powerful header, shocking the Dutch supporters.

As the match progressed to penalties, the tension intensified. Morocco's goalkeeper, Yassine Bounou, was instrumental in denying a crucial penalty, highlighting his reputation for saving penalties. Ismael Saibari sealed the victory for Morocco, inducing celebrations among their fans, as Morocco advances to face Canada next in the tournament.