Education and Devotion: Ministers to Visit Model School After Puri Rituals

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alongside Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, is set to visit the PM SHRI AP Model School in Bhogapuram, Vizianagaram district on Tuesday. The ministers plan to visit between 9:30 am and 11:00 am.

Prior to the scheduled school visit, Minister Pradhan attended prayers at the Jagannath Temple in Puri on Monday. He participated in observing the 'Snana Yatra' of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, linked to the Deva Snana Purnima ritual preceding the Rath Yatra.

Expressing gratitude for witnessing the event, Pradhan stated, 'I feel incredibly fortunate to have the darshan of Mahaprabhu on this auspicious day. In these tumultuous times, may His blessings be upon India and Odisha, guiding us to prosperity and happiness.' Thousands gathered for the centuries-old ceremony, a key prelude to the annual Rath Yatra.