Historic $1.397 Billion Investment Bolsters Vizhinjam Port as Transhipment Hub

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) has joined forces with the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Group through a significant agreement with its terminal arm, Terminal Investment Limited (TiL). This collaboration sees TiL acquiring a 49 per cent stake in Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited (AVPPL), the concessionaire for Vizhinjam port. TiL's investment totals USD 1.397 billion, aligning with its stake proportion in the port's enterprise valuation of USD 2.85 billion, contingent upon customary regulatory approvals.

Signifying the largest foreign private investment in India's port infrastructure, this partnership enhances Vizhinjam's standing as a pivotal transhipment gateway in the Indian Ocean. APSEZ anticipates increased volume visibility and a swift ramp-up of operations, facilitated by added cargo movement. Furthermore, the port is expected to see growth in Bangladesh-linked cargo and strengthened presence on East African trade routes.

APSEZ's CEO, Ashwani Gupta, remarked on the rapid 18-month development of Vizhinjam into a premier transhipment hub, with performance milestones like crossing 2 million TEUs. Gupta highlighted the expanded collaboration with MSC Group, enhancing global supply chain efficiency and bolstering India's market access. TiL's worldwide reach and future port capacity expansions also underscore the strategic significance of this partnership.