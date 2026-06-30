Indian Markets Slip Despite Positive Cues as Investors Exercise Caution

Indian stock markets opened with gains on Tuesday, buoyed by lower crude oil prices and a strong rally in US markets. However, investor caution soon took hold, leading to declines in major indices.

The Nifty 50 initially climbed by 85.80 points, opening at 24,032.05, while the BSE Sensex rose by 277.14 points, starting the day at 77,005.51. Despite this positive start, both indices reversed course as investors opted to book profits and remain cautious amidst ongoing domestic and global economic developments.

Market sentiment was initially buoyed by stabilizing crude oil prices and overnight gains in US markets. Banking and market expert Ajay Bagga suggested that if lower international crude oil prices are passed on to consumers, it could offer significant relief to the Indian economy. However, macroeconomic concerns persist, including deficient monsoon rainfall and geopolitical instability affecting energy prices.