Resilient Demand Fuels Optimism in India’s Auto Sector

In a recent report, Kotak Institutional Equities highlights a promising outlook for India's automobile sector, driven by steady demand despite rising fuel prices. This resilience in consumer interest comes as a relief, particularly as commodity costs begin to fall, offering a potential boost to profit margins for automakers.

The brokerage firm observes that retail volumes in various vehicle segments have exhibited double-digit growth, even amidst geopolitical tensions and price hikes. This trend is expected to persist into the first half of fiscal year 2027, supported by recent GST reforms. Passenger vehicles and two-wheelers, in particular, are anticipated to achieve strong year-on-year growth.

Moreover, an easing in the prices of key commodities such as crude oil, aluminium, and platinum group metals provides a positive earnings outlook for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). According to Kotak, the decline in these costs follows reduced geopolitical tensions, contributing to a promising financial landscape for automakers, who may see improved gross margins in upcoming quarters.