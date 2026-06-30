Resilient Demand Fuels Optimism in India’s Auto Sector

India's auto industry is poised for growth as resilient demand persists despite fuel price hikes. Commodity cost easing promises better profit margins, with significant volume growth expected in passenger vehicles. Kotak Institutional Equities highlights the improving financial outlook for automakers, bolstered by lower raw material pressures and favorable economic conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 12:44 IST
Resilient Demand Fuels Optimism in India’s Auto Sector
Representative Image (File Photo-ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a recent report, Kotak Institutional Equities highlights a promising outlook for India's automobile sector, driven by steady demand despite rising fuel prices. This resilience in consumer interest comes as a relief, particularly as commodity costs begin to fall, offering a potential boost to profit margins for automakers.

The brokerage firm observes that retail volumes in various vehicle segments have exhibited double-digit growth, even amidst geopolitical tensions and price hikes. This trend is expected to persist into the first half of fiscal year 2027, supported by recent GST reforms. Passenger vehicles and two-wheelers, in particular, are anticipated to achieve strong year-on-year growth.

Moreover, an easing in the prices of key commodities such as crude oil, aluminium, and platinum group metals provides a positive earnings outlook for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). According to Kotak, the decline in these costs follows reduced geopolitical tensions, contributing to a promising financial landscape for automakers, who may see improved gross margins in upcoming quarters.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
4
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026