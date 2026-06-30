Gas Leak Incident Shuts Down Haldia Petrochemicals Pipeline

In the early hours of Tuesday, a gas leak at Haldia Petrochemicals' pipeline facility in Purba Medinipur district led to injuries for 16 to 17 people, according to police. Among the injured, six are reported to have serious injuries and have been hospitalized for further treatment.

Superintendent of Police Angshuman Saha informed the press that the potential cause of the incident is a gas leak, while authorities are delving into whether an unauthorized naphtha theft point within the plant premises played a role. The company has issued a statement expressing concern and extending support to the affected individuals.

In response to the gas pipe burst, South Eastern Railway suspended train services between Haldia and Durgachak. The disruption impacted several local train schedules, causing cancellations and short-term terminations as authorities coordinate an investigation to uncover the exact cause of the incident.