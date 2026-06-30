Gas Leak Incident Shuts Down Haldia Petrochemicals Pipeline

Over a dozen people were injured in a suspected gas leak incident at Haldia Petrochemicals in Purba Medinipur, disrupting local rail services. Authorities suspect naphtha theft involvement and have launched an investigation. Train operations in the region have been impacted as the incident is being assessed by the officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 14:16 IST
Gas Leak Incident Shuts Down Haldia Petrochemicals Pipeline
Fire breaks out at Haldia Petrochemicals pipeline (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Tuesday, a gas leak at Haldia Petrochemicals' pipeline facility in Purba Medinipur district led to injuries for 16 to 17 people, according to police. Among the injured, six are reported to have serious injuries and have been hospitalized for further treatment.

Superintendent of Police Angshuman Saha informed the press that the potential cause of the incident is a gas leak, while authorities are delving into whether an unauthorized naphtha theft point within the plant premises played a role. The company has issued a statement expressing concern and extending support to the affected individuals.

In response to the gas pipe burst, South Eastern Railway suspended train services between Haldia and Durgachak. The disruption impacted several local train schedules, causing cancellations and short-term terminations as authorities coordinate an investigation to uncover the exact cause of the incident.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
4
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026