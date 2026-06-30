New Payment Pathways: UK's Push for App Store Competition

Britains Competition Regulator On Tuesday Proposed Allowing App Developers To Steer Users To Alternative Payment Options Outside Apple And Alphabets Google App Stores To Cut Fees And Boost Competition The Competition And Markets Authority Said The Proposals Would Remove Restrictions That Currently Prevent Uk Developers From Directing Users To Offplatform Payment Options

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is pushing for changes that would empower app developers to guide users towards alternative payment methods outside the confines of Apple and Google's app stores, potentially slashing fees and boosting competition.

The CMA’s proposals aim to dismantle existing limitations that prevent UK developers from redirecting users off-platform, a strategy currently restricted by Apple and limited by Google. The regulator emphasized that fees for such 'steering' should remain fair and transparent, with a call for reductions from current app store commission rates, turning potential savings towards consumer benefits or innovation investments.

Further changes under consideration by the CMA include compelling Apple to open its near-field communication (NFC) technology for wider app access, fostering the growth of payment services integrated within iOS apps and possibly paving the way for digital currency usage. This forms part of a consultation process under Britain's new digital markets framework, aiming to enforce custom requirements upon companies with strategic market dominance.