Tech Leader Nadiem Makarim Sentenced in High-Stakes Corruption Trial

Nadiem Makarim, co-founder of Gojek and former Indonesian education minister, was sentenced to 10 years for corruption related to government Chromebook purchases. He claims the charges are politically motivated, affecting investor confidence. Makarim plans to appeal, arguing allegations stem from reforms cutting into entrenched corruption during his ministerial tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | An Indonesian Court On Tuesday Ruled That Nadiem Makarim | Updated: 30-06-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 14:17 IST
Tech Leader Nadiem Makarim Sentenced in High-Stakes Corruption Trial

Nadiem Makarim, the co-founder of renowned tech firm Gojek and a former education minister in Indonesia, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on corruption charges by an Indonesian court. The court ruling, which found him guilty of certain charges related to government contracts, was announced on Tuesday.

Makarim has vehemently proclaimed his innocence, asserting the charges are politically driven. Notably, key academics and rights activists have echoed this sentiment, suggesting a political dimension to the legal proceedings. This high-profile case comes as Indonesia grapples with declining investor confidence and economic concerns highlighted by recent downgrades from credit ratings agencies.

Presiding over the case, Chief Judge Purwanto Abdullah declared Makarim guilty of abusing authority leading to significant state losses, although he was not charged with personal enrichment. The court imposed a fine and mandated the return of significant funds found to be connected to the fraudulent dealings involving Chromebook procurement. Makarim remains steadfast in his decision to appeal the verdict.

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