Singapore Consul General Strengthens Ties with Andhra Pradesh Amidst Mango Export Milestone

The Singapore Consul General in Chennai, Edgar Pang Tze Chiang, held meetings with key political figures in Andhra Pradesh this Tuesday. The diplomatic move involved discussions with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, President of the YSR Congress Party, at the YSRCP Central Office in Tadepalli, and current Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Edgar Pang expressed appreciation for furthering Singapore-Andhra Pradesh collaboration, praising Naidu’s recent visit to Singapore. In a related development, Simon Wong Wie Kuenn, Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, celebrated the arrival of the first shipment of the famed Banganapalle Mango from Andhra Pradesh to Singapore, facilitated by APEDA.

The shipment, consisting of 5 metric tonnes, underscores a strengthened agricultural trade link between the two regions. APEDA highlighted the potential of Banganapalle mangoes, renowned globally for their taste and quality, promoting them as a cost-effective export. Singapore-based EC-Links Pte Ltd imported the fruits, commending their quality upon arrival.