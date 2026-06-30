Amanda Anisimova Shines in Wimbledon Comeback
Amanda Anisimova made a triumphant return to Wimbledon, defeating Lina Gjorcheska in the first round. Despite a past defeat by Iga Swiatek, she showed resilience and skill. Gjorcheska put up a fight, but Anisimova's prowess secured her victory in just 61 minutes.
Amanda Anisimova, the American tennis player and last year's Wimbledon runner-up, made an impressive return to the Grand Slam event. She defeated qualifier Lina Gjorcheska 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the second round.
Anisimova's performance was a striking response to her challenging loss against Iga Swiatek in the previous year’s final, where she experienced a harsh 6-0, 6-0 defeat. Demonstrating her determination, Anisimova brushed aside her Macedonian opponent in just over an hour, showing no signs of past struggle.
Reflecting on her game, Anisimova acknowledged the difficulty of facing a qualifier with momentum from previous matches but expressed her excitement to be competing again. Her next match will see her face either Petra Marcinko or Sofia Kenin.