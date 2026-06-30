Amanda Anisimova Shines in Wimbledon Comeback

Last Years Wimbledon Runnerup Amanda Anisimova Made A Winning Return To The Grand Slam With A Win Over Qualifier Lina Gjorcheska To Reach The Second Round On Tuesday Anisimova Suffered A Humbling Defeat By Iga Swiatek In The Title Clash Months Ago But The American Showed No Sign Of Any Lingering Scars As She Swept Aside Her North Macedonian Opponent On Court Two Gjorcheska

Amanda Anisimova, the American tennis player and last year's Wimbledon runner-up, made an impressive return to the Grand Slam event. She defeated qualifier Lina Gjorcheska 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the second round.

Anisimova's performance was a striking response to her challenging loss against Iga Swiatek in the previous year’s final, where she experienced a harsh 6-0, 6-0 defeat. Demonstrating her determination, Anisimova brushed aside her Macedonian opponent in just over an hour, showing no signs of past struggle.

Reflecting on her game, Anisimova acknowledged the difficulty of facing a qualifier with momentum from previous matches but expressed her excitement to be competing again. Her next match will see her face either Petra Marcinko or Sofia Kenin.