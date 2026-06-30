India Triumphs in Asia Qualifiers, Secures Spot at ENC 2026 VALORANT Main Event

India's VALORANT team has clinched a spot in the prestigious main event of the Esports Nations Cup (ENC) 2026, following an impressive campaign in the Asia regional qualifiers. The tournament, taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from November 2 to November 29, marks a significant achievement for India's esports scene.

The Asia qualifiers featured a competitive double-elimination format, where India's team showcased resilience, bouncing back from an initial loss to Japan. With coach Abhishek Bajaj at the helm and led by in-game leader Sagnik Roy, the roster delivered a stellar performance against formidable opponents like Pakistan and Hong Kong.

Rising star Venkatesh Sharma, known as Venky, played a pivotal role, notching the highest elimination count in the qualifiers. Fans worldwide tuned in to witness India’s remarkable journey as they earned one of the two coveted spots from the Asia region for the global competition.