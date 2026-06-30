Trump Administration Signals USMCA's Uncertain Future Amid Trade Tensions

Us President Donald Trumps Administration Is Expected To Formally Declare On Wednesday That It Will Not Extend The Usmexicocanada Agreement On Trade

The Trump administration is poised to announce on Wednesday its decision not to extend the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on trade. This move will activate a decade-long sunset clause, prompting a six-year review process to consider the agreement's future amidst ongoing regional disputes.

Contentious negotiations continue, focusing on requirements for increased U.S. content in North American automotive production and protections against Chinese imports. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has scheduled further talks with Mexico, aiming to address these concerns as Canada remains largely excluded from discussions.

Former USTR general counsel Greta Peisch suggests the U.S. may not publicly outline its demands, adding to the uncertainty surrounding USMCA's review process. Should negotiations stall, the trade agreement risks entering indefinite limbo, with potential expiration looming by 2036 should no consensus be reached.