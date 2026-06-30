Wall Street's Roller Coaster: A Quarter of Gains Amid Economic Uncertainty

Wall Street futures rise slightly on a day marking the end of a profitable quarter, despite geopolitical tensions and AI expenditure worries. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are set for their best quarter in years, but face setbacks. Analysts look towards earnings season, while geopolitical factors remain crucial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wall Street Futures Ticked Higher On Tuesday | Updated: 30-06-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 17:26 IST
Wall Street's Roller Coaster: A Quarter of Gains Amid Economic Uncertainty
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Wall Street futures showed a slight uptick on Tuesday, the final trading day of a quarter marked by significant gains in several years. Despite geopolitical tensions, oil price shock, and concerns over AI spending, the equities market retains its strength.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes are on track for their best quarterly performances in six years, while the Dow Jones is poised for its largest gain since 2022. However, recent setbacks threaten the S&P 500's and Nasdaq's two-month winning streaks, though the Dow maintains a positive trajectory.

As the earnings season approaches, analysts expect a potential boost to stocks, especially in the technology sector, which has suffered a selloff recently. Meanwhile, geopolitical factors, especially U.S.-Iran conflict resolutions, remain crucial to sustaining gains. Market watchers also anticipate remarks from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh at an economic conference in Portugal.

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