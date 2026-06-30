Lohagad Fort Sealed Amid High-Profile Murder Probe

Lonavala Rural Police have taken the decisive step of closing Lohagad Fort to visitors as they intensify their investigation into the high-profile murder of Ketan Agarwal. The site was shut on Tuesday, leading to the evacuation of tourists present, as police executed critical investigative procedures in connection with the case.

Previously, access to the fort had been restricted when police recreated the crime scene with prime suspect Siya Goyal. Currently, the police aim to conduct a forensic gait analysis on accused Chetan Chaudhary, who is believed to have been present near the fort's gate on the day of the crime. This analysis will compare Chaudhary's walking style with video footage to confirm his presence at the scene.

In parallel, a fresh crime scene reconstruction involving Chaudhary is slated, as investigators attempt to recover the clothing he allegedly wore on the incident day. The case has gained further traction with the recovery of Chaudhary's vehicle allegedly used during the crime. Meanwhile, the accused remain in police custody as the Maharashtra government pushes for expedited judicial proceedings, following appeals from the victim's family.