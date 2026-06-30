Dixon-Vivo Joint Venture Nears Official Green Light

The proposed joint venture between India-based Dixon Technologies and Chinese smartphone giant Vivo is on the cusp of receiving government approval, according to official sources on Tuesday. The final approval letter for the Dixon-Vivo collaboration is expected shortly, marking an impending milestone in the process.

Earlier this month, the JV received clearance from an inter-ministerial panel, reinforcing Dixon's foundational role in mobile and electronics manufacturing services. For the fiscal year 2026, Dixon Technologies reported revenues of Rs 48,873 crore, with its mobile phone and EMS sector contributing Rs 44,257 crore, spotlighting its significance to the company's operation.

This partnership advances the Indian government's agenda for greater localization and supply-chain resilience in electronics. By combining Vivo's brand and market presence with Dixon's PLI-backed manufacturing capabilities, the JV looks to enhance domestic value addition and foster capacity for third-party OEM production. With the panel's clearance secured, the final approval remains as the last procedural hurdle before the JV's official announcement. Once green-lighted, the integration of the Noida production facility and ramp-up for Vivo's output and external contracts are anticipated to commence in stages, bolstering India's standing as a key player in global electronics manufacturing.

On Tuesday, shares of Dixon Technologies saw a rise, closing nearly one percent higher at Rs 11,911 on the National Stock Exchange.