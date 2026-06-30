US Envoys in Doha for Mediation, Not Direct Iran Talks

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Senior Adviser Jared Kushner are in Doha discussing regional issues with mediators and Qatari officials, clarifies Qatar. The talks aim to resolve US-Iran tensions, focusing on technical-level discussions. The conclusion of earlier discussions set a framework for diplomatic progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 19:00 IST
US Envoys in Doha for Mediation, Not Direct Iran Talks
Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari (Photo/X@majedalansari). Image Credit: ANI

Qatar clarified on Tuesday that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Senior Adviser to US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, are in Doha not for direct talks with Iranian representatives, but to meet with mediators and Qatari officials for broader discussions on regional issues.

Speaking at a weekly media briefing, Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari emphasized that the Doha discussions are part of wider mediation efforts, involving multiple regional concerns including Iran. He stated that the envoys are not engaged in direct negotiations with Tehran.

He further explained that the meetings focus on technical-level engagement following an initial agreement aimed at resolving hostilities in West Asia. This framework sets the path for a final agreement between the US and Iran within 60 days.

Al-Ansari pointed out that technical teams rather than high-level political figures are spearheading the negotiations, travelling between Doha and other locations depending on the progress.

Additionally, Al-Ansari clarified that the $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets remains unfrozen, contingent on negotiation advancements, thus linking financial matters to ongoing diplomatic efforts.

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