Wall Street Ends Quarter With Record Equity Gains

Wall Street's primary indexes started the day flat on Tuesday, marking the end of a quarter noted for significant equity gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 14.6 points, or 0.03%, at the open, reaching 52,168.18.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite experienced slight changes, with the S&P 500 down by 0.8 points and the Nasdaq rising marginally by 4.3 points.