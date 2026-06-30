Wall Street Ends Quarter With Record Equity Gains
Wall Street's main indexes, including the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite, opened flat on Tuesday, concluding a quarter with the most significant equity gains in recent years. The Dow fell slightly, while the Nasdaq posted a minor increase, marking a positive period for market equities.
Wall Street's primary indexes started the day flat on Tuesday, marking the end of a quarter noted for significant equity gains.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 14.6 points, or 0.03%, at the open, reaching 52,168.18.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite experienced slight changes, with the S&P 500 down by 0.8 points and the Nasdaq rising marginally by 4.3 points.
ALSO READ
-
Wall Street's Bull Run: A Resilient Quarter Amid Global Challenges
-
Wall Street's Equities Surge Amid Economic Data Focus
-
Wall Street's Roller Coaster: A Quarter of Gains Amid Economic Uncertainty
-
Wall Street Awaits Earnings Season Amid Mixed Economic Signals
-
Gojek's Co-Founder Faces Legal Reckoning: The Nadiem Makarim Case