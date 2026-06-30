Zimbabwe's Commanding Triumph over Bangladesh in Landmark Test Victory

Zimbabwe achieved a historic victory against Bangladesh, clinching their largest Test win by an innings and 85 runs. Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani and captain Richard Ngarava spearheaded the bowling attack, restricting Bangladesh to 140 and 185 runs in their innings. The teams will proceed with ODI and T20 matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zimbabwe Won Their Oneoff Home Test Against Bangladesh In Three Days As They Skittled The Tourists Out On Tuesday To Win By An Innings And Runs For Their Biggest Test Victory Lanky Fast Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Took And New Captain Richard Ngarava As Bangladesh Were Dismissed For In Their Second Innings | Updated: 30-06-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 18:48 IST
Zimbabwe's Commanding Triumph over Bangladesh in Landmark Test Victory
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In a striking display at the Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe secured one of their most substantial Test victories by defeating Bangladesh by an innings and 85 runs. The home team's triumph was led by fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani, who claimed four wickets, while new captain Richard Ngarava took three more.

Bangladesh, set to bat first, posted a meager 140 in their opening innings. In response, Zimbabwe powered through to make 410. The tourists could only muster 185 in their second innings, with no player reaching a half-century. Mushfiqur Rahim's 34 was the highest score for the visitors.

Following this emphatic Test match, both teams now look ahead to a series of three One Day Internationals and three Twenty20 matches. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

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