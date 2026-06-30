Tensions Rise in Nairobi: Protests Met with Violence

In a disturbing development in Nairobi, Kenyan police opened fire on protesters in the Mathare neighborhood, resulting in at least one death, according to eyewitnesses. The protests were sparked by a wave of reported abductions, including a businessman who disappeared earlier this month.

Concerns over kidnappings and harsh police crackdowns are mounting as another local, Adel Nduba, reported his brother missing after a police arrest. Witnesses like Wanjira Wanjiru from the Mathare Social Justice Centre reported seeing casualties at a local hospital, while police officials have yet to comment on the incident.

Reflecting on the broader context, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights noted previous incidents of violence resulting in numerous deaths. President William Ruto has confessed to instances of police misconduct, announcing compensation funds for protest-related abuse victims in an attempt to address these systemic issues.