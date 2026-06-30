Russians Are More Pessimistic About The State Of Their Economy Than At Any Time In The Past Years

A recent Gallup survey indicates a growing sense of economic pessimism among Russians, as confidence in both the economy and government continues to decline. With 60% of respondents stating that economic conditions are worsening, this marks the lowest sentiment in over two decades.

The survey, conducted via phone with 1,000 Russians between March and May, also highlights a significant drop in confidence in the Russian military, down to 66% from 80% in 2022. The economic downturn is exacerbated by gasoline shortages following intensified Ukraine strikes on oil refineries.

Simultaneously, Ukrainian approval of U.S. leadership has drastically decreased, with only 7% of respondents expressing approval. As the war persists, 66% of Ukrainians favor negotiations to end the conflict, despite lingering disagreements over a peace deal acceptable to Kyiv.