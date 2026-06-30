Russian Economic Pessimism Hits 20-Year High: Gallup Survey

A Gallup survey reveals increasing pessimism among Russians regarding their economic conditions and living standards, with 60% believing the economy is worsening. Confidence in the Russian military and government has also declined. Simultaneously, U.S. leadership approval plummets in Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict and diplomatic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russians Are More Pessimistic About The State Of Their Economy Than At Any Time In The Past Years | Updated: 30-06-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 18:42 IST
Russian Economic Pessimism Hits 20-Year High: Gallup Survey
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A recent Gallup survey indicates a growing sense of economic pessimism among Russians, as confidence in both the economy and government continues to decline. With 60% of respondents stating that economic conditions are worsening, this marks the lowest sentiment in over two decades.

The survey, conducted via phone with 1,000 Russians between March and May, also highlights a significant drop in confidence in the Russian military, down to 66% from 80% in 2022. The economic downturn is exacerbated by gasoline shortages following intensified Ukraine strikes on oil refineries.

Simultaneously, Ukrainian approval of U.S. leadership has drastically decreased, with only 7% of respondents expressing approval. As the war persists, 66% of Ukrainians favor negotiations to end the conflict, despite lingering disagreements over a peace deal acceptable to Kyiv.

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