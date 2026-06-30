Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Birthright Citizenship Challenge

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected Donald Trump's attempt to limit birthright citizenship with a 6-3 ruling against his executive order. The decision prevented the exclusion of children born on U.S. soil from citizenship if their parents were not American citizens or legal residents, upholding the 14th Amendment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Handing President Donald Trump A Stinging Defeat | Updated: 30-06-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 20:36 IST
Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Birthright Citizenship Challenge
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In a significant rebuke to former President Donald Trump, the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down his controversial order aimed at restricting birthright citizenship in a 6-3 ruling. The court's decision emphasizes the constitutional guarantee of citizenship for anyone born on American soil, except for a few narrow exceptions.

This marks the second major blow to Trump's policies by the Supreme Court this year, following the rejection of his global tariffs. Chief Justice John Roberts, writing the majority opinion, reinforced that the 14th Amendment's language confirms citizenship rights to all U.S.-born children under its jurisdiction.

The court's ruling is a decisive affirmation of a legal precedent set in an 1898 case, United States v. Wong Kim Ark. Despite Trump's longstanding efforts to redefine these rights, the judgment underscores the nation's foundational values of inclusivity and equal citizenship rights.

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