Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Birthright Citizenship Challenge

In a significant rebuke to former President Donald Trump, the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down his controversial order aimed at restricting birthright citizenship in a 6-3 ruling. The court's decision emphasizes the constitutional guarantee of citizenship for anyone born on American soil, except for a few narrow exceptions.

This marks the second major blow to Trump's policies by the Supreme Court this year, following the rejection of his global tariffs. Chief Justice John Roberts, writing the majority opinion, reinforced that the 14th Amendment's language confirms citizenship rights to all U.S.-born children under its jurisdiction.

The court's ruling is a decisive affirmation of a legal precedent set in an 1898 case, United States v. Wong Kim Ark. Despite Trump's longstanding efforts to redefine these rights, the judgment underscores the nation's foundational values of inclusivity and equal citizenship rights.