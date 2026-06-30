France's Heatwave Crisis: Undertakers Overwhelmed

With a relentless heatwave gripping France, undertaker Zouhaier Hertelli faces an overwhelming demand for mortuary storage space as temperatures soar again. Families, retirement homes, and police have inundated Hertelli with calls seeking help, while his funeral home near Paris struggles to accommodate more remains.

France's public health agency has reported at least 1,000 excess deaths over a recent five-day stretch, a number that's expected to rise. Hertelli's fully occupied storage in Orly highlights the severe impact on the community, with burials and cremations delayed amidst a surge in mortality rates.

Families remain frantic, stuck in a state of panic as concerns of decomposition loom. Hertelli has requested the use of refrigerated trailers to manage the overflow. Authorities and health professionals urge vigilance for vulnerable groups as the weather forecast predicts another heatwave, exacerbating the tragedy.