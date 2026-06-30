Alex De Minaur Shines at Wimbledon, Embraces 'Home' Support

Australias Alex De Minaur Was Born In New South Wales And Spent Much Of His Childhood In Spain But On Tuesday He Became An Honorary British Player For Fans On Wimbledons Court Three With Little To Cheer After A Pileup Of Home Defeats In The First Round

Alex de Minaur, born in New South Wales and raised in Spain, found himself embraced by British fans at Wimbledon. Playing on Court Three, he received support after his British fiancée, Katie Boulter, suffered a first-round exit.

De Minaur, known for his exceptional grass court skills, secured a 7-6(5), 6-1, 6-0 win against Argentina's Roman Burruchaga, effectively advancing to face France's Adrian Mannarino in the second round. Despite a history of falling short in Grand Slam quarter-finals, De Minaur aims to use this 'home' advantage to finally break through.

Reflecting on the day's mixed emotions, De Minaur expressed both joy for his victory and empathy for Boulter's defeat, emphasizing the challenge of staying focused amidst personal connections, yet remaining hopeful for future successes.