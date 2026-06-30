KTR Slams Telangana's CM for Alleged Farmer Betrayal

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao criticized Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, accusing him of withholding Rs 30,000 crore in Rythu Bharosa funds. He claims Reddy's administration has been a 'betrayer of farmers,' contrasting with previous agricultural successes under K Chandrashekar Rao's leadership and Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 20:32 IST
KTR Slams Telangana's CM for Alleged Farmer Betrayal
BRS working President KT Rama Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Telangana's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy. KTR accused the CM of depriving farmers of nearly Rs 30,000 crore under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, branding him as a 'Betrayer of Farmers.' The BRS party's official statement emphasized past successes under K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), citing Rs 73,000 crore in direct payments through Rythu Bandhu, credited with transforming agriculture in Telangana.

Criticizing the current 'Ashirvada Sabhas,' KTR dismissed them as mere political theatre, orchestrated to distract from urgent issues like severe urea shortages affecting farmers statewide. He stressed that KCR's legacy as a 'Farmer's Benefactor' stands in stark contrast to Reddy's alleged failures and warned of long-lasting political consequences due to perceived betrayals.

Revealing grievances against the present government, KTR argued that providing Rythu Bharosa assistance simply requires direct bank transfers to farmers, yet the Congress government opts for grandiose public events instead. He accused the administration of neglect amid procurement challenges and looming drought threats, labeling the 30-month governance as 'disastrous' and financially denying millions of farmers in Telangana their rightful support.

KTR claimed that promises of Rs 15,000 per acre annually were unfulfilled, with only partial disbursements and many farmers excluded. He alleged the Congress failed on farm loan waivers, criticizing funds wasted on political events over farmer welfare. Additionally, KTR highlighted the ongoing urea shortage, accusing the government of hosting Ashirvada Sabhas to divert from the procurement crisis and lambasted the state's policy on paddy procurement as indicative of administrative lapses.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
4
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026