KTR Slams Telangana's CM for Alleged Farmer Betrayal

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Telangana's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy. KTR accused the CM of depriving farmers of nearly Rs 30,000 crore under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, branding him as a 'Betrayer of Farmers.' The BRS party's official statement emphasized past successes under K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), citing Rs 73,000 crore in direct payments through Rythu Bandhu, credited with transforming agriculture in Telangana.

Criticizing the current 'Ashirvada Sabhas,' KTR dismissed them as mere political theatre, orchestrated to distract from urgent issues like severe urea shortages affecting farmers statewide. He stressed that KCR's legacy as a 'Farmer's Benefactor' stands in stark contrast to Reddy's alleged failures and warned of long-lasting political consequences due to perceived betrayals.

Revealing grievances against the present government, KTR argued that providing Rythu Bharosa assistance simply requires direct bank transfers to farmers, yet the Congress government opts for grandiose public events instead. He accused the administration of neglect amid procurement challenges and looming drought threats, labeling the 30-month governance as 'disastrous' and financially denying millions of farmers in Telangana their rightful support.

KTR claimed that promises of Rs 15,000 per acre annually were unfulfilled, with only partial disbursements and many farmers excluded. He alleged the Congress failed on farm loan waivers, criticizing funds wasted on political events over farmer welfare. Additionally, KTR highlighted the ongoing urea shortage, accusing the government of hosting Ashirvada Sabhas to divert from the procurement crisis and lambasted the state's policy on paddy procurement as indicative of administrative lapses.