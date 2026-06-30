Denmark Boosts Ukraine's Defense with Massive Donation

Denmark Announced On Tuesday A New Military Donation Package To Ukraine Worth Around Billion Crowns Million Around Billion Crowns Is Allocated To The Danish Model

Denmark has declared a generous military donation package for Ukraine, valued at around 4.4 billion crowns, or $671.8 million. This new package, announced Tuesday, marks Denmark's 30th contribution to Ukraine's defense needs.

A significant portion, approximately 1.3 billion crowns, is dedicated to 'the Danish model', an initiative empowering Ukraine to cover its defense procurement through domestic industry.

Additionally, this package aims to bolster Ukraine's artillery capabilities with increased funding for long-range ammunition, as noted in the Danish government's statement.