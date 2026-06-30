Denmark Boosts Ukraine's Defense with Massive Donation
Denmark has announced a new military support package for Ukraine valued at approximately 4.4 billion crowns, which includes 1.3 billion crowns allocated to 'the Danish model', enhancing Ukraine's defense procurement capabilities. The package, the 30th from Denmark, also expands funds for long-range artillery ammunition.
Denmark has declared a generous military donation package for Ukraine, valued at around 4.4 billion crowns, or $671.8 million. This new package, announced Tuesday, marks Denmark's 30th contribution to Ukraine's defense needs.
A significant portion, approximately 1.3 billion crowns, is dedicated to 'the Danish model', an initiative empowering Ukraine to cover its defense procurement through domestic industry.
Additionally, this package aims to bolster Ukraine's artillery capabilities with increased funding for long-range ammunition, as noted in the Danish government's statement.
ALSO READ
-
Denmark Boosts Ukraine Support with Significant Military Aid
-
Heatwave Warfare: Tanks and Troops Battle Searing Temps in Ukraine
-
Ukrainian Bomb Attack Shakes Monaco
-
Luxury Blown Apart: Explosive Attack on Ukrainian Oligarch in Monaco
-
NATO Summit: Strengthening Unity Amidst Changing Security Challenges